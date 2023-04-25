Acciari tallied a goal in Toronto's 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.
Acciari's marker came early in the second period to reduce the Lightning's lead to 2-1. It was both his second goal and point in four playoff contests this year. Acciari averaged 15:32 of ice time Monday and is serving primarily on the third line.
