Acciari will play Saturday against the Canadiens, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

Acciari was trade to Toronto from St. Louis alongside Ryan O'Reilly on Friday and appears set to make his debut a day later. The 31-year-old Acciari has 10 goals, eight assists, and 168 hits through 54 games this season. He'll be expected to bring a physical presence to the Leafs' bottom six.