Ekman-Larsson (illness) returned to practice Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Ekman-Larsson missed Friday's practice due to an illness but should be available for Sunday's matchup against Utah. The veteran blueliner has one goal, eight points and a plus-2 rating through 20 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Misses practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Bags apple Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Offers assist to end slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nets first goal with Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Strong start to season•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes two helpers•