Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM, doled out four hits, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Ekman-Larsson got the Maple Leafs on the board late in the second period to break up Jakub Dobes' shutout bid. The goal extended Ekman-Larsson's point streak to six games (two goals, four helpers). The defenseman has been among Toronto's steadiest players this season. He's at three goals, 16 points, a plus-4 rating, 32 shots on net, 34 hits, 24 blocks and 16 PIM through 22 contests. That kind of all-around production is more than enough to get the attention of fantasy managers.