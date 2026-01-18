Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jets on Saturday.

Ekman-Larsson has six points, including five helpers, in his last four games. Before that, he had three points (one goal, two assists) in a 12-game span. Ekman-Larsson's offensive surge has given him a two-point advantage over Morgan Rielly for Toronto's scoring lead among blueliners. Ekman-Larsson has eight goals, 31 points, 69 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 62 hits through 48 outings this season.