Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

He laid two hits, added one block and fired one shot in 21:56 of playing time in Saturday's defeat. Ekman-Larsson has delivered a couple of assists every seven games or so, adds a block-a-game and averages three hits every two games. He is more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.