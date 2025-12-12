Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is expected to see how he feels Saturday morning at practice and could face the Oilers. Darren Dreger of TSN reports Friday.

Ekman-Larsson needed help off the ice Thursday against San Jose and it appeared that he could not put any pressure on his leg at the time. Ekman-Larsson will go through practice and a determination will be made ahead of game time. Ekman-Larsson has four goals and 20 points across 30 games this season.