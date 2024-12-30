Ekman-Larsson (illness) was absent from Monday's practice.

It's unclear at this time if Ekman-Larsson will play in Tuesday's matchup versus the Islanders. He has accounted for one goal, 13 points, 63 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 52 hits in 37 appearances this season. If Ekman-Larsson is unavailable, Philippe Myers could play against the Islanders.