Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Dishes pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson registered two assists, including one on the power play, and fired four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Ekman-Larsson had a season-high 25:38 of ice time due to Morgan Rielly's (undisclosed) absence. This was Ekman-Larsson's first multi-point effort of the campaign. The defenseman is up to seven points, 12 shots, nine blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-1 rating across eight appearances this season. Look for the Swede to stay on the first power-play unit as long as Rielly is out.
