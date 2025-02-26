Ekman-Larsson logged two assists, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

This was Ekman-Larsson's first multi-point effort since Jan. 18 versus the Canadiens. The defenseman helped the comeback effort by assisting on goals by Morgan Rielly and Pontus Holmberg. Ekman-Larsson has done fairly well on offense this season with 24 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 57 appearances. He's also collected 71 hits, 51 blocked shots and 40 PIM to provide a decent level of category coverage in fantasy.