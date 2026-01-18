Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jets on Saturday.

OEL has six points, including five helpers, in his last six games. Prior to that, he had three points (one goal, two assists) in a 12 game span. Ekman-Larsson is the Leafs' top scorer from the blue line, two points ahead of Morgan Rielly (29 points).