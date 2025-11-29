Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Eight-game, eight-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist Friday in a 4-2 loss to Washington.
Ekman-Larsson extended his point streak to eight games (two goals, six assists). He and Morgan Rielly top Leafs blueliners with 18 points; OEL has three goals, 15 assists and 34 shots in 24 games.
