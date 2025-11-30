Ekman-Larsson sustained an upper-body injury late in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Ekman-Larsson said he was fine after the game, and head coach Craig Berube was hopeful it won't be a serious concern. That said, fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his status ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Panthers. Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist in the 7-2 win over the Penguins, giving him a nine-game point streak and a total of 20 points in 25 outings this season.