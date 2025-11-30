Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits early Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson sustained an upper-body injury late in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Ekman-Larsson said he was fine after the game, and head coach Craig Berube was hopeful it won't be a serious concern. That said, fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his status ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Panthers. Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist in the 7-2 win over the Penguins, giving him a nine-game point streak and a total of 20 points in 25 outings this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Eight-game, eight-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Point streak grows to four•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Four points in last five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Huge game in win•