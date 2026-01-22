Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) won't finish Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings.
Ekman-Larsson was hurt midway through the first period and didn't come back after that. The 34-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. If he misses time, Philippe Myers or Matt Benning would fill in.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects trio of points•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Snags two helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Surprising offense continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Snaps five-game point drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Playing Saturday•