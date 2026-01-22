default-cbs-image
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) won't finish Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings.

Ekman-Larsson was hurt midway through the first period and didn't come back after that. The 34-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. If he misses time, Philippe Myers or Matt Benning would fill in.

