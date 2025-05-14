Ekman-Larsson (illness) is slated to play in Game 5 against Florida on Wednesday after participating in the Maple Leafs' optional skate, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Ekman-Larsson missed Tuesday's practice because of the illness. He's played in all 10 of Toronto's 2025 playoff games, recording two goals, four points, six PIM, 15 hits and 11 blocks while averaging 19:14 of ice time.
