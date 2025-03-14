Ekman-Larsson notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Ekman-Larsson had an injury scare at the start of March but didn't miss any time. He was down on the third pairing Thursday after Chris Tanev (upper body) returned from injured reserve, though Ekman-Larsson still had 20:24 of ice time, second-most among Toronto blueliners. For the season, the 33-year-old Swede is up to 26 points, 103 shots on net, 84 hits, 62 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 64 appearances. As long as he stays involved on the power play, he'll carry decent fantasy value as a streaming option or a depth defenseman in deeper formats.