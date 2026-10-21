Ekman-Larsson notched an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Ekman-Larsson's first point of the campaign. The 35-year-old defenseman had to log a season-high 23:20 of ice time after Jake McCabe (face) left the game in the first period. Ekman-Larsson has typically worked on the third pairing this season, adding five shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances. Given his slow start, it's unlikely he matches his 39-point total from 78 games last year.