Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Goals in back-to-back games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Chicago.
He has a goal in each of his last two games (four shots). Ekman-Larsson has already put up 22 points, including six goals, in 32 contests in 2025-26. He delivered 29 (four goals, 25 assists) in 77 games last season.
