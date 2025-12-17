default-cbs-image
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Chicago.

He has a goal in each of his last two games (four shots). Ekman-Larsson has already put up 22 points, including six goals, in 32 contests in 2025-26. He delivered 29 (four goals, 25 assists) in 77 games last season.

