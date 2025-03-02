Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Penguins, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Ekman-Larsson appeared to suffer an injury in Friday's win over the Rangers before missing practice Saturday, though the veteran defenseman will ultimately suit up Sunday in Pittsburgh. Ekman-Larsson has four goals, 25 points and a career-best plus-18 rating through 58 games this season.
