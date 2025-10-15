Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists in a 7-4 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

OEL's shot from the top of the right circle was inadvertently redirected by Ozzy Wiesblatt at the top of the crease and Justus Annunen has no chance on the play. Ekman-Larsson had been quiet offensively to start the season, so this effort was quite the big bang. He's a long time removed from his glory days in Arizona, but OEL will be ready to step into a PP1 role should Morgan Rielly fail in that spot.