Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, and there was no update on his status after the contest, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach Jim Hiller didn't sound too concerned about the defenseman's status, but Ekman-Larsson wasn't given the all-clear. The 35-year-old tends to take a few knocks throughout the season, though the play that injured him Thursday was a hit from the punishing defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Ekman-Larsson will be on the more favorable side of questionable to play in Colorado on Saturday, but check in during warmups to confirm his status.