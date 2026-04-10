Ekman-Larsson notched an assist and 10 PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Ekman-Larsson missed Saturday's game against the Kings but was able to limit his absence to one contest. The 34-year-old has taken a few knocks that he's been able to mostly play through in 2025-26. He's produced 39 points, 106 shots on net, 83 hits, 68 blocked shots, 68 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 75 outings in his most productive campaign since 2018-19 with the Coyotes.