Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) will not be available Saturday versus Montreal, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Ekman-Larsson's loss will leave the Maple Leafs with only five healthy defensemen as Jake McCabe will also sit with an undisclosed injury. Ekman-Larsson has four goals, 25 assists, 108 hits and 83 blocked shots across 77 games this season.