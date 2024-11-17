Ekman-Larsson posted an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Ekman-Larsson's hot October is a distant memory -- his helper Saturday ended an eight-game point drought. While he's no longer on the top pairing at even strength, he's still seeing significant usage as well as power-play time. The veteran defenseman is up to seven points, 38 shots on net, 31 hits, 20 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances. Ekman-Larsson's talent as an offensive blueliner, coupled with a strong supporting cast, should keep him in the mix for fantasy consideration.
