Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

He laid two hits, added one block and fired one shot in 21:56. OEL consistently delivers a couple assists every seven games or so, adds a block-a-game and averages three hits every two games. Ekman-Larsson is more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.

