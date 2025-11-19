Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Ekman-Larsson chipped in on Steven Lorentz's goal midway through the second period to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead. Overall, the 34-year-old Ekman-Larsson is up to 12 assists, 14 points, 27 shots on goal, 26 hits and 22 blocks through 20 games this season. He has seven points across his last eight games and Tuesday's helper brought his point streak up to four. OEL has made a strong all-around impression this season and is well above the pace needed to top his 29-point campaign through 77 regular-season games a year ago. Look for the veteran blueliner to challenge for his first season with 35 points or more since he was an Arizona Coyote during the 2018-19 campaign.