Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson (not injury related) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Tampa, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Ekman-Larsson was a healthy scratch the last two games as the Maple Leafs were fielding offers ahead of Friday's trade deadline, and didn't want him to suffer an injury. Ekman-Larsson is having his best offensive season since the 2015-16 campaign, when he tallied 21 goals and 55 points for Arizona. Ekman-Larsson has eight goals and 27 assists in 61 games this season.
