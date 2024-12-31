Ekman-Larsson (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.
Ekman-Larsson missed Monday's practice session due to his illness, and he'll be absent for at least one game. Philippe Myers is a candidate to return to the lineup Tuesday, while Marshall Rifai was called up to provide additional depth. Ekman-Larsson should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's rematch against the Islanders.
