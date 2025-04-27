Ekman-Larsson scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators in Game 4.

It was a beauty one-timer off a cross-ice pass from William Nylander that tied the game 3-3 in the third. It was Ekman-Larsson's second goal (six shots) in four playoff games this season. OEL came into the postseason off a 29-point season, and his leadership on the Toronto blue line -- especially after winning Lord Stanley's Cup last season -- could help carry the Leafs far.