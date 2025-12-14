Ekman-Larsson scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

He wired a shot glove side from the high slot; it put the Leafs up 2-1 early in the second. It was Ekman-Larsson's first point in six games (13 shots). He's on a pace that could see him equal his career mark of 55 points, which he set 10 years ago. His success that season was built on the power play, where he recorded half of his points. Ekman-Larsson is doing it the hard way this year with just three of his 21 points coming with the man advantage.