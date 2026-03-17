Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Status uncertain for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson (personal) is expected to be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Islanders, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Per Masters, Ekman-Larsson is resting after welcoming his child into the world and will provide the team with an update on his status later Tuesday. Troy Stecher might come out of the lineup if Ekman-Larsson suits up against the Isles.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Being held out Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two assists in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Playing Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits Wednesday's game•