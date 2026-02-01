Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

He has two assists in his last three games. Ekman-Larsson has eight goals, 25 assists and 80 shots in 55 games this season. He has just three power-play helpers, but that could change with Morgan Rielly's upper-body injury in the second period of Saturday's game. Rielly will be re-evaluated Sunday. OEL has the chops to deliver in that role.