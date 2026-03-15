Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Unavailable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekman-Larsson (personal) won't play against Minnesota on Sunday.
Ekman-Larsson has returned to Toronto for the birth of his child. He has produced eight goals, 35 points, 94 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and 75 hits across 65 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs recalled Henry Thrun from AHL Toronto on Sunday under emergency conditions to provide the team with some additional depth.
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