Kase (concussion) will be in the lineup to face the Lightning in Game 1 on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Kase returns following a 20-game stint on injured reserve following a concussion. Before getting hurt, the winger was finding his offensive stride with four points in his prior six outings. Kase is expected to link up with John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev in a second-line role which should bolster his fantasy value heading into the playoffs.