Kase signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with Toronto on Friday.

Kase appeared in just three games last season while battling multiple injuries, including a concussion. He showed solid scoring touch during the 2017-18 season in Anaheim, tallying 20 goals and 38 points, but has just 18 goals in 88 games since then. If he can stay healthy, the 5-foot-11 winger could be a quality source of secondary scoring as a middle-six forward.