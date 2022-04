Kase (concussion) is considered day-to-day but remains without a definitive timeline to return to action, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Kase will be shelved for his 19th consecutive contest due to his concussion. The forward had managed three goals and one assist, including two power-play points, in his last six contests. Once cleared to play, Kase should be in the mix for a top-six role but should still be considered out indefinitely at this point.