The Maple Leafs did not extend a qualifying offer to Kase, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports.

Kase will now become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after scoring 14 goals and 27 points in 50 games during the 2021-22 campaign. The 26-year-old has dealt with poor injury luck over the last several seasons but can still provide some scoring touch in an NHL team's bottom-six.