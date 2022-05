Kase recorded two assists in Monday's 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.

After missing the last 20 games of the regular season with a concussion, Kase assisted on Jake Muzzin's opening tally before adding another helper on an Auston Matthews goal in the third. The 26-year-old forward adds solid scoring depth to Toronto's lineup. In 50 games this season, Kase recorded 14 goals and 13 assists.