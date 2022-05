Kase (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 against the Lightning on Monday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Kase missed the final 20 games of the regular season while dealing with a concussion. It's always hard to pin down a timeline on head injuries, but it sounds like he could be nearing a return at some point during Round 1 against the Lightning. The 26-year-old scored 14 goals and 27 points through 50 games this season.