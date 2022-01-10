Kase (undisclosed) was cleared to play Monday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Kase will make his return to play Tuesday in Las Vegas. He was sidelined for the last two Leafs' games with an undisclosed injury. Through the 26-year-old's last seven appearances he has averaged 17:09 of ice time, 2:10 during the power play and tallied eight points.

