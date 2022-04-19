Kase (concussion) will not join the Leafs for their upcoming three-game road trip, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Kase -- who remains on long-term injured reserve -- will miss a minimum of four contests due to this latest news, having already been on the shelf for the Leafs' previous 14. Once given the all-clear, Kase should be in the mix for a spot in the top six where he could be capable of producing solid top-half fantasy value. In the meantime, Pierre Engvall is one of several players to get a look on the right side of the second line.