Lindholm's goal drought has reached 39 games.

He came oh-so-close early this week, but his snipe was called off because of an offside. Lindholm's ice time has dropped under 10 minutes a game in eight of his last nine contests. He does have three helpers in his last 12 games (and 11 points in 45 games overall), but that doesn't make Lindholm fantasy worthy.

