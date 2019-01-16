Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Cannot buy a goal
Lindholm's goal drought has reached 39 games.
He came oh-so-close early this week, but his snipe was called off because of an offside. Lindholm's ice time has dropped under 10 minutes a game in eight of his last nine contests. He does have three helpers in his last 12 games (and 11 points in 45 games overall), but that doesn't make Lindholm fantasy worthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...