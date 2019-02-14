Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Deep drought for pivot
Lindholm has just one point in his last 18 games.
Lindholm has the ability to play in many roles, but his upside is limited. On the Leafs, his ice time is limited and so is his value. There's little room in fantasy for a 12-point pivot who goes on deep dry spells. And if there's a trade, Lindholm could be sitting in the press box.
