Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Notches assist in win
Lindholm managed an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.
The 27-year-old blueliner is not somebody to consider in fantasy even if he is an effective piece on the ice most nights. Lindholm is still finding his game at the NHL level and therefore expecting him to impact fantasy fortunes is not advisable as of yet.
