Maple Leafs' Par lindholm: Procures one-year ELC

Lindholm signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

This essentially amounts to a trial run for the 26-year-old pivot, whose hockey career thus far has been comprised of nine seasons in his native Sweden. Lindholm notched a career-high 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18, plus he'd been involved in postseason play for four straight years. He'll be worth keeping an eye on if you're a fan of the Maple Leafs, but fantasy owners can look past him until we can at least see how he'd fare in the AHL.