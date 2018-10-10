Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Records first NHL point
Lindholm garnered an assist in Tuesday's victory over the Stars and registering the first point of his career.
Through the first four games of the year, Lindholm has been averaging just 10:02 of ice time. Given his limited opportunities, it shouldn't come as a surprise the natural center has yet to find the back of the net and has just three shots while playing on the wing.
