Lindholm notched two assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

He added three shots, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in a strong overall performance. Lindholm hadn't found the scoresheet in five straight games coming into Friday and has only one goal and five points in 16 games, but the 27-year-old rookie scored at a near point-a-game pace in Sweden last year, and better days could be ahead once he fully adjusts to playing in North America.