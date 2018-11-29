Marleau scored the game-winning goal Wednesday in a 5-3 victory over San Jose.

And with that snipe, Marleau became the 25th player in league history to score against each of the 31 NHL teams. In this case, it came against his former squad. Marleau one-timed a pass from Andreas Johnsson from the bottom of the right face-off circle. After a slow start to the season, Patty has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games in November.