Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Back in point column
Marleau dished out an even strength assist while averaging 17:06 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Boston.
After going pointless in the last four games, Marleau got back in the point column with an assist on Morgan Rielly's first period goal. Although the 39-year-old has just two points in the series, he saw 3:07 of power-play time in the game, which would only add to his fantasy value. Ahead of Tuesday's Game 7, the veteran has been solid in the win-or-go-home scenario, racking up five points in seven career appearances.
