Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Big night a relief after sluggish start to 2018
Marleau scored a goal and added two assists in Toronto's 6-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
Marleau has been facing criticism on Toronto radio of late because of his horrible start to 2018. In 17 games since the calendar turned, he has five points, three of which came Saturday. Overall, Marleau has 18 goals and 11 assists (29 points) in 57 games. His fantasy value is truly mixed and while this was a nice night, he needs to show us more to convince us he's worthy of activation.
